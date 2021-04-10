Harrington has been promoted to Columbus' active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Harrington's expected to skate on the Blue Jackets' third pairing Saturday. He's picked up three points through six NHL appearances this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Clears waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Hits waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Scores first of year•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Picks up assist in season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Sees shot tipped in•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Seeing regular ice time•