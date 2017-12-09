Harrington scored his first goal of the season during Friday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

This was just the seventh game Harrington has played all season, and with an average of only 10:55 of ice time per contest, the 24-year-old defenseman shouldn't be counted on in any fantasy setting. Additionally, at this stage of his career, it looks like any long-term keeper/dynasty value Harrington once carried has vanished.