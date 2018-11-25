Harrington scored a goal on his only shot while adding three hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

The 25-year-old blueliner isn't known for his offensive prowess -- the goal was his first in 19 games this season, and only the fourth of his NHL career. Harrington does have a career-high six points already in 2018-19, but given his fringe role on the Jackets' depth chart, even that start doesn't guarantee he'll reach double digits by the end of the season.