Harrington scored a goal on two shots and delivered one hit Monday in a 3-2 win over Carolina.
Harrington opened the scoring late in the first period, sending a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that banked off a Carolina defenseman and into the net. A veteran depth player for the Blue Jackets, Harrington has picked up a goal and an assist over his first two games of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Picks up assist in season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Sees shot tipped in•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Seeing regular ice time•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Records helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Buries first goal of 2019-20•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Healthy scratch against Florida•