Harrington penned a three-year, $4.9 million contract extension with Columbus on Friday.

Harrington set career highs in games played (73), assists (15) and points (17) last season. The blueliner's deal is one way in nature, which all but guarantees he won't have to spend any time in the minors. Still, the 25-year-old will face plenty of competition for minutes and will need a strong training camp to earn a spot in the Opening Night lineup versus Toronto on Oct. 4.