Harrington has played in 14 straight games since the beginning of January, recording a goal and an assist with eight PIM, 11 shots, 14 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating.

The 26-year-old has become a steady presence on the third pairing thanks to injuries to Ryan Murray (upper body) and Dean Kukan (knee), and Harrington is flashing his physical play with regular ice time. He offers little to fantasy GMs, but the Jackets' blue line depth has proven to be a key part of their success this season.