Harrington managed an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Harrington had a shot attempt in the third period which Stefan Matteau tipped in to tie the game at three. Offense has been hard to find for Harrington, who has six points, 33 shots and a minus-2 rating in 35 contests. When he's in the lineup, he's been mostly a third-pairing blueliner, which won't attract any fantasy attention.