Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Sees shot tipped in
Harrington managed an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Harrington had a shot attempt in the third period which Stefan Matteau tipped in to tie the game at three. Offense has been hard to find for Harrington, who has six points, 33 shots and a minus-2 rating in 35 contests. When he's in the lineup, he's been mostly a third-pairing blueliner, which won't attract any fantasy attention.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Seeing regular ice time•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Records helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Buries first goal of 2019-20•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Healthy scratch against Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: No-go against Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.