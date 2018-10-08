Harrington (upper body) will suit up against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

After placing Brandon Dubinsky (oblique) on injured reserve, the Jackets won't need to make a corresponding move by activating Harrington. The blueliner -- who will be making his season debut -- will bump either Dean Kukan or Adam Clendening from the lineup versus Colorado.

