Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Settling into regular role
Harrington heads into 2019 with one goal, 11 points and a plus-9 rating through 35 games.
The games played are already a career high for the 25-year-old, not to mention the scoring total, as he's finally broken through and become a regular member of the Jackets' blue line corps. Playing alongside stalwart veteran David Savard on the third pairing doesn't give Harrington a lot of fantasy upside, but as long as he stays out of coach John Tortorella's dog house, he should continue drawing consistent ice time.
