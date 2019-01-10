Despite skating Thursday morning, Harrington (illness) could be a game-time decision for the evening's home game against the Predators, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Based on this report, it appears that either Harrington or Dean Kukan will suit up against the Predators. This must be a particularly nasty illness for the former since he's in danger of missing a third straight game.

