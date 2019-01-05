Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Sitting out Saturday
Harrington (illness) will not draw in Saturday against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Harrington fell ill during Friday's contest against the Hurricanes, forcing him to leave after he logged just 9:01 of ice time. He will require at least a little more time to rest up, allowing Dean Kukan to take his place in the lineup. Harrington's next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Lightning.
