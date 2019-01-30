Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Snags helper
Harrington picked up an assist against Buffalo on Tuesday.
Harrington's tally ended a nine-game pointless streak, though the blueliner still hasn't found the back of the net in his last 24 outings. The Ontario native has already set new career highs in games played (43), assists (11) and points (12) with his ceiling likely in the 20-point range.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Toughing out illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Shaping up to be game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Stays on shelf Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Illness lingers•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Back in action•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...