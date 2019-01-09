Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Stays on shelf Tuesday
Harrington (illness) wont play in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Despite returning to practice, Harrington will miss his second consecutive game, allowing Dean Kukan to enter the lineup. Harrington won't be missed in the fantasy realm since he has just 11 points in 36 games, although his plus-8 rating is decent consolation.
