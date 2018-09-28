Harrington won't return to Friday's game against the Penguins due to an upper-body injury.

Harrington was a healthy scratch for 25 of the last 26 games last season, but he has a chance to make an immediate impact this campaign since Seth Jones will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a knee injury. The 25-year-old potted two goals and added three helpers in 32 games last year.

