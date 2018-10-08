Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Taken off IR; could suit up Tuesday
Harrington (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Monday.
Harrington remains day-to-day as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury, but considering the decision to activate him, the 25-year-old defenseman could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday. Expect another update on his status prior to puck drop tomorrow.
