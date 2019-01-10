Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Toughing out illness
Harrington (illness) is expected to suit up against the Predators on Thursday, according to Craig Merz of NHL.com.
Harrington looks poised to return from a two-game injury break. A left-shooting defenseman, he's recorded one goal and 10 helpers to complement a tidy plus-8 rating over 36 games. This is Harrington's first year as a full-timer in the NHL.
