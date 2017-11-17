Harrington has appeared in a mere two games for the Blue Jackets this season.

On top of not being in the lineup on a regular basis, when Harrington does suit up, he is logging a mere 7:51 of ice time per game. With no clear path to a role on the ice, the defenseman is unlikely to offer any significant fantasy value in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories