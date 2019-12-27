Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Won't play Friday
Harrington (illness) won't be available for Friday's matchup with Washington, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
With Harrington under the weather, Gabriel Carlsson will draw into the lineup against the Capitals. The veteran blueliner will hope to recover in time for Sunday's clash with Chicago.
