Kuraly was "dinged up" in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, taking just three shifts in the third period, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
It's unclear if the injury will force Kuraly to miss any time. The Blue Jackets' next game is Thursday versus the Senators. With the team thin at forward, it's possible he may play through the issue if it's minor.
