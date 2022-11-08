Kuraly is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported Tuesday.
Kuraly was elbowed in the head during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Colorado. He didn't play at all in the third period after that incident. He has two goals and four points in 12 contests while averaging 12:36 of ice time this season.
