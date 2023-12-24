Kuraly sustained an abdominal injury Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further evaluation.
Kuraly sustained the injury late in the first period and required medical assistance off the ice. There's no timetable for his return at this time, though that may become clearer once further tests are completed.
