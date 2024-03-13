Kuraly, who suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Montreal, is considered week-to-week, according to Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery on Wednesday.

Kuraly has nine goals, 17 points, 38 PIM and 146 hits in 57 appearances in 2023-24. His exit from the lineup corresponds with the expected return of Kirill Marchenko (illness) for Thursday's game against Ottawa.