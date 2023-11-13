Kuraly scored a goal on two shots and added six PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Kuraly put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 in the second period, but Elvis Merzlikins let the one-goal lead slip away in the last minute. Kuraly was also responsible for the hit that knocked Ryan Lindgren (upper body) out of the game. That hit was initially called a major for boarding, but was downgraded to a minor penalty on review. It's not yet known if Kuraly will face supplemental discipline. The 30-year-old forward is up to five goals, 22 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 outings in a fourth-line role.