Kuraly scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
The 31-year-old snapped a four-game dry spell with this performance. Kuraly opened the scoring at 13:46 of the first period and set up Zach Aston-Reese just 22 seconds later. This was the first multi-point effort of the season for Kuraly, who continues to see steady ice time in a fourth-line role. He's at five points, 12 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Tallies in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Credited with helper Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Set to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Not ready to return•