Kuraly scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Kuraly tied the game 3-3 in the third period, deflecting a Jake Christiansen shot past Carter Hart on the power play. The goal was Kuraly's first since Feb. 11 and just his third point in his last 15 games. The 30-year-old center is up to 11 goals and 19 points through 69 games this season. Kuraly continues to provide a physical presence with 182 hits, as well.