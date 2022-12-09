Kuraly (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Flames, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Kuraly's status against Calgary likely won't be determined until the Blue Jackets take the ice for pregame warmups. If Kuraly's unable to go, look for Liam Foudy or Carson Meyer to enter the lineup versus the Flames.
