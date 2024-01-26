Kuraly notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

The helper was Kuraly's first point in four games since he returned from a rib injury. He set up Alexandre Texier for the Blue Jackets' third goal. The 31-year-old Kuraly remains more of a defensive center filling a bottom-six role, so his scoring contributions aren't likely to be significant. He's managed 12 points, 54 shots on net, 84 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 39 appearances.