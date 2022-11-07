Kuraly (undisclosed) will be re-evaluated Tuesday after taking an elbow to the head in Saturday's loss to the Avalanche, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The checking center ended up sitting out the third period of the loss, and the lengthy delay in getting checked out likely has something to do with the Blue Jackets wanting to wait until the they got back home from their trip to Finland. The team should have a better idea of Kuraly's availability for Thursday's game against the Flyers, and a meeting with former coach John Tortorella, after practice Tuesday.