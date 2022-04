Kuraly scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Kuraly tied the game at 3-3 in the second period after the Blue Jackets received the puck on a turnover. The 29-year-old has three goals and two helpers in his last four outings, though he missed two games in the COVID-19 protocols in that span. The center has 14 tallies, 30 points, 115 shots, 225 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 74 contests while mainly seeing middle-six usage.