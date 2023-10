Kuraly opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in Friday's 3-1 win against the Flames.

Kuraly also chipped in with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, a minor penalty and two hits in his 11:05 of ice time. The pivot did a great job at the faceoff dot, too, winning eight of 11 (72.7 percent) chances. He'll look to keep up the good work in Minnesota on Saturday.