Kuraly notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.
Kuraly has been limited to two helpers and a minus-3 rating over 10 outings in March. The 32-year-old is still holding steady in a fourth-line role, so his chances to contribute on offense will be minimal. He's posted 15 points, 70 shots on net, 141 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 69 appearances this season, making it unlikely he'll match his 18-point total from 62 games a year ago.
