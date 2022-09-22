Kuraly (foot) is expected to participate in the Blue Jackets' on-ice activities at training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Kuraly missed three games at the end of last year with a foot injury, but it was never expected to be a long-term issue. The 29-year-old is likely to slot into a bottom-six role as a solid physical presence and defensive forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Out with foot injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Clear from protocols•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Enters protocols•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Steps up late in win•