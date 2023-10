Kuraly posted a goal in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.

The 30-year-old pivot also posted four shots on goal with three hits and a minor penalty in his 13:11 of ice time. Kuraly had a dismal night at the faceoff dot, however, winning just three of his 11 opportunities. He has struck for two goals with no assists in nine games, though he's added 19 hits, so his fantasy value is limited to the deepest of formats.