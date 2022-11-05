Kuraly scored a goal during a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday in Finland.

Kuraly, who snapped an eight-game goal-less drought with a shot from the slot Friday, pulled the come-from-behind Blue Jackets into a 3-3 tie at 2:32 of the third period. The Global Series drama unfolded with the Avalanche scoring three unanswered goals. The 29-yer-old center connected on his lone shot during 12:43 of ice time.