Kuraly (lower body) practiced Wednesday, but he won't be available for Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Kuraly will miss an 11th straight game Thursday, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. Either way, he's picked up only 17 points through 57 contests this season, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
