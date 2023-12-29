Kuraly (abdomen) will not play versus Toronto on Friday, nor in Buffalo on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Kuraly was hurt against the Maple Leafs on Saturday when the butt end of his stick hit him below his upper ribs, causing an internal contusion. He missed Wednesday's tilt versus the Devils. He has six goals, five assists, 28 PIM and 74 hits in 35 games this season.