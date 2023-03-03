Kuraly suffered an oblique injury in practice Thursday and will miss the next six weeks.
The injury should keep Kuraly out of the lineup for the rest of the year, as the timeline coincides with the end of the season. Kuraly has 10 goals, seven assists, 66 PIM and 156 hits in 59 games this season.
