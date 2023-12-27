Kuraly (abdomen) is expected to miss Wednesday's contest versus New Jersey and is day-to-day beyond that.

Kuraly was taken to the hospital after being helped off the ice during Saturday's game against Toronto, but the fact that he's just day-to-day suggests his injury isn't severe. He has six goals, 11 points, 74 hits and 21 blocks in 35 outings this season. With Kuraly unavailable, Mathieu Olivier might draw into the lineup Wednesday.