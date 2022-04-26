Kuraly will be sidelined for the final three games of the year due to a foot injury, the club announced Tuesday.

Kuraly put together a career year in his first season with the Jackets as he set new personal bests in goals (14) and points (30). The center's production is all that more impressive considering it came almost exclusively at even strength after Kuraly managed just one power-play point. Without Kuraly in the lineup, Cole Sillinger figures to step into the second-line center role.