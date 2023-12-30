Kuraly (abdomen) was put on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 23.

Kuraly was injured when the butt end of his stick hit him below his upper ribs, causing an internal contusion. Kuraly has six goals, five assists, 74 hits and 28 PIM in 35 contests this season. The Blue Jackets recalled blueliner Jake Christiansen from AHL Cleveland to take Kuraly's spot on the roster.