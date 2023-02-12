Kuraly scored a goal on three shots on net and added seven hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

His tally late in the second period gave the Blue Jackets their first lead of the game after they'd fallen behind 2-0 in the first. Kuraly remains a checking-line stalwart for Columbus and has racked up 136 hits and 50 PIM on the season, but the 30-year-old doesn't supply much offense -- he has only three points, all goals, over 18 games since the beginning of January, giving him 10 goals and 14 points through 51 contests.