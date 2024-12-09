Kuraly scored an empty-net goal on two shots and doled out eight hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kuraly ended an 11-game goal drought, a span in which he had just one assist, with the empty-netter to seal this win. The 31-year-old is holding down a fourth-line role, though the Blue Jackets' surprisingly strong depth down the middle has temporarily pushed him to the wing. Kuraly has seven points, 24 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 appearances.