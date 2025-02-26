Kuraly logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Kuraly set up James van Riemsdyk's tally in the third period, which was ultimately the game-winner. The helper ended a 12-game point drought for Kuraly, who added 14 shots on net, 20 hits and 10 blocked shots in that span. The Blue Jackets aren't at full health, but they have enough players available to keep Kuraly on the fourth line. He has 12 points, 53 shots on net, 126 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-six role.