Kuraly registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Kuraly set up a Kent Johnson tally in the first period. The helper was Kuraly's second point over the last four contests. The 31-year-old center remains in a bottom-six role, so consistent contributions on offense aren't to be expected. He has 11 points, 39 shots on net, 103 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances.
