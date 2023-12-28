Kuraly (abdomen) will not be in the Columbus lineup Friday versus Toronto, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Kuraly was injured Saturday versus the Maple Leafs and missed Wednesday's tilt in New Jersey. The center has six goals, five assists, 74 hits and 28 PIM in 35 games this season.
