Kuraly (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Kuraly will miss his first game of the season after getting injured against Colorado over in Finland. With both Kuraly and Kent Johnson (undisclosed) unavailable, the duo of Emil Bemstrom and Brendan Gaunce will get into Thursday's contest, marking the season debut for both forwards.