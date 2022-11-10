Kuraly (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Kuraly will miss his first game of the season after getting injured against Colorado over in Finland. With both Kuraly and Kent Johnson (undisclosed) unavailable, the duo of Emil Bemstrom and Brendan Gaunce will get into Thursday's contest, marking the season debut for both forwards.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Getting checked out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Nets second marker•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Snags assist Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Moves past foot injury•