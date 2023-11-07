Kuraly netted a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Monday.

Kuraly is up to three goals and points in 12 contests this season. What's interesting is he logged a season-high 16:00 of ice time, which is well above his 2023-24 average of 12:51. Kuraly is unlikely to be a significant offensive threat even with that increased role, but it would give him more opportunities to rack up more hits. After finishing 2022-23 with 187 hits in 71 outings, he has 24, including two on Monday, this season.