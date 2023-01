Kuraly scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kuraly cut the Jackets' deficit to 2-1 with a tally in the first period, his first goal since Dec. 9. The 29-year-old center hasn't done much offensively this year in Columbus (eight goals and four assists in 39 games) but he's provided some physicality in a bottom-six role, dishing 102 hits.