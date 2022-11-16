Kuraly (upper body) scored a goal in Columbus' 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kuraly was held out of the Blue Jackets' previous two games because of the injury. In addition to his goal, he also had a plus-2 rating, two PIM, four hits and three blocks in 16:20 of ice time in his return. He has three goals and five points in 13 contests this season. That's roughly in line with his 2021-22 point-per-game pace, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to contribute at this rate.