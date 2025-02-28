Kuraly scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Blue Jackets' fourth line of Kuraly, James van Riemsdyk and Joseph LaBate combined for three goals and four points in the contest. Kuraly has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games (one goal, one assist) after enduring a stretch in which he had just two points across 23 outings. For the season, the center has 13 points, 56 shots on net, 127 hits and a plus-1 rating through 59 appearances, so he's still a poor option in most fantasy formats.